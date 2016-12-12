Hospital redevelopment will force patients to leave refuge
The redevelopment of Prince of Wales Hospital is set to displace some 20 psychiatric patients who prefer living in a group in one of the city's few supported hostels. The closure in March will worsen the plight of the 1,765 people waiting for a place in a service that helps recovering patients livewith their peers and integrate into the community, according to a non-government organisation.
