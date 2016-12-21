Green light for more homes at Prince ...

Green light for more homes at Prince of Wales

The next phase of a ten year masterplan to redevelop the former Pontefract Prince of Wales Colliery site has been given the green light. Harron Homes and Harworth Estates plan to build 89 new homes, in stage four of the scheme, at the former pit, whichclosed in 2002.

