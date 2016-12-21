For those who spent Christmas at sea,...

For those who spent Christmas at sea, volunteers make sure gifts are waiting on shore

Kathi Greening-Lawrence packs and wraps donated gifts for mariners at the Missions to Seafarers in Halifax on Wednesday. Somewhere on the North Atlantic, there's a small fleet of merchant ships headed for the port of Halifax with crews that have spent Christmas Day at sea, far from their families.

