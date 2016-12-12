Fire destroys car in early hours of C...

Fire destroys car in early hours of Christmas Day

Read more: CBC News

A firefighter is cautioning people who use block heaters on their vehicles after a fire broke out in a car in Saint-Basile, N.B., early Sunday morning. According to firefighter Mario Rossignol, the vehicle was connected to a block heater and firefighters believe this is what caused the fire.

