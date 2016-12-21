Ex-newspaper exec sues after losing job in Larry's Gulch scandal

Al Hogan claims Brunswick News defamed him in its published accounts of the controversy surrounding the guest list for the provincially owned fishing lodge Larry's Gulch, and thereby prevented him from finding a new job. The former top editor of Moncton's daily newspaper says he wanted to correct a factual error and wasn't trying to cover up anything, when he suggested that government documents should be altered in 2013.

