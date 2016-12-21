Dumpsters full of trash: Developers f...

Dumpsters full of trash: Developers face reality of Saint John purchase

Developers taking over dozens of old Saint John apartment buildings are finding themselves up to their armpits in trash and broken pipes. PMV Canada Inc. bought the buildings during the fall after the previous owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., slipped into bankruptcy.

