'Dork deer' bagged by hunters in 2015 season
A Keswick Ridge meat cutter is reporting that after seeing no deer with jaw deformities last year, this year three out of 50, or six per cent, had an overbite. Evan Brewer has only been running B & E Meat Cutting for two years, but he grew up hunting and butchering animals.
