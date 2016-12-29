Death of star New Brunswick cyclist prompts rally for road safety changes
The death of competitive cyclist Ellen Watters highlights the need for safer roads in New Brunswick and beyond, her friend said Thursday ahead of a rally planned in her honour. Watters, 28, was badly injured after being hit by a vehicle while training Dec. 23 just outside Sussex, N.B. Her death was announced Wednesday.
