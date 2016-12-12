Christmas trees get second life fight...

Christmas trees get second life fighting coastal erosion

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The environmental group Vision H20 is once again looking for old Christmas trees in an ongoing project to reduce coastline erosion along New Brunswick beaches. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 20, residents of Cap-Pele and the Beaubassin-est Rural Community can deposit their trees at the Cap-Pele Arena or Grand-Barachois Hall.

