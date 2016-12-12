Charles warns against religious persecution in Thought For The Day message
The Prince of Wales has warned about the growing danger of religious persecution in his Thought For The Day radio broadcast. In a pre-recorded message for the popular BBC Radio 4 feature, Charles likened the threat facing religious groups around the globe to the "dark days of the 1930s".
