Capital Builders: Ottawa's original rock star - the man who chose the cornerstone of Parliament
Laying of the cornerstone of the Parliament Buildings was the then Prince of Wales. It was one of the biggest events in the city's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|21 hr
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov 25
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC