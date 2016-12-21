Bail extended for men arrested over pub burglaries at Prince of Wales ...
TWO men arrested in connection with raids at a pub in Dursley and another in Stroud have had their bail extended. A 30-year-old man, from Quinton, was arrested in connection with burglaries at The Prince of Wales pub in Cashes Green and the Yew Tree in Dursley which happened in September, while a 33-year-old man, from Smethwick, was arrested in connection with the raid at the Yew Tree.
