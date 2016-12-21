Archaeologists document Dene caribou fences in N.W.T
Researcher Tom Andrews says caribou fences, like the one shown here, were used by Dene hunters to trap large numbers of caribou. Researchers are documenting Sahtu Dene caribou fences in the Northwest Territories, marking a physical record of Indigenous history in the area.
