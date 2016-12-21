Accused murderer Marissa Shephard to face jail guard assault charge
Marissa Shephard, 20, of Moncton, is in custody, awaiting a preliminary inquiry on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, last December. Accused murderer Marissa Shephard is due back in Moncton provincial court this morning for election and plea on an assault charge.
