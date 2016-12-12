7 major medical breakthroughs of 2016

Researchers in Canada and around the globe made a number of significantdiscoveries over the past year that will undoubtedly change the way we understand and treat human bodies and minds. From yet another DNA innovation to the discovery of new genes, here are seven of the most important medical breakthroughs of the year: The world's first baby with DNA from three people was born this year, thanks to a controversial technique .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.