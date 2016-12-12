6 people face illegal moose meat charges in northeast New Brunswick

The alleged violations under the Fish and Wildlife Act come after an 11-month joint enforcement investigation in the Miramichi and Neguac areas. Officers from the RCMP, the provincial Justice and Public Safety Department and federal Fisheries and Oceans Department executed eight search warrants Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. They seized moose meat, moose antlers and meat-cutting equipment, according to a statement issued by the provincial government on Thursday.

