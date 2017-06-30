Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves

Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves

There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves. In it, CBC News reports that:

Jeremy Loewen stands in front of a broken window at his Vape Haven shop on Pembina Highway on Wednesday morning. The boarded-up window was broken in a theft a day earlier.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
VAPING KILLS TOO

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 18 hrs ago
Imagine .. STEALING just to LOOK STUPID !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous poster

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 17 hrs ago
VAPING KILLS TOO wrote:
Imagine .. STEALING just to LOOK STUPID !
I agree strongly the vapours are just stupid looking might as well be coservatives hey flaunt your addiction I read somewhere here i bet the vapors smell as tacky as tobaccoists.and they croak early.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 8 hr chugs are still pos 19
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 11 hr Basil Rathbones B... 5
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 13 hr Andrew JACKSON 2
News Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal... Tue The Costa Rica Ki... 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Tue David McCallum Song 1
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... Tue Old Black Betty W... 8
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... Jul 3 the answer 7
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC