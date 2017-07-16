Winnipeg parents puzzled Prairie Poin...

Winnipeg parents puzzled Prairie Pointe students can't go to school minutes away

22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Melanie Oyebamiji says one of the main reasons she purchased her home in Prairie Pointe was its proximity to A Part of the attraction of moving to Prairie Pointe , a new development in southwest Winnipeg, was the brand-new school in neighbouring South Pointe, parent Melanie Oyebamiji said. "That was one of the main deciding factors for us purchasing a home here," the mother of four told CBC News.

