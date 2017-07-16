Winnipeg parents puzzled Prairie Pointe students can't go to school minutes away
Melanie Oyebamiji says one of the main reasons she purchased her home in Prairie Pointe was its proximity to A Part of the attraction of moving to Prairie Pointe , a new development in southwest Winnipeg, was the brand-new school in neighbouring South Pointe, parent Melanie Oyebamiji said. "That was one of the main deciding factors for us purchasing a home here," the mother of four told CBC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|3 hr
|the answer
|6
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|3 hr
|the answer
|7
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|5 hr
|justins beaver
|7
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|7 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|17 hr
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC