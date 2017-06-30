Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed

Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: My Manitoba.com

The sweet sound of a Porsche 911 roaring around the curves was briefly interrupted by the thumping sound of rotor blades beating against the cool morning air as a helicopter carrying special passengers descended from the clouds above Gimli Motorsport Park. Exiting the helicopter like rock stars were Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 11 min Poor Old KaW-Liga 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 11 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 12 hr Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Fri Jonny Two Shirts 2
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Fri RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year... Fri Bob 2
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model Fri HydroDebt 50Billi... 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,496 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC