Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
The sweet sound of a Porsche 911 roaring around the curves was briefly interrupted by the thumping sound of rotor blades beating against the cool morning air as a helicopter carrying special passengers descended from the clouds above Gimli Motorsport Park. Exiting the helicopter like rock stars were Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|11 min
|Poor Old KaW-Liga
|1
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|11 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|12 hr
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Fri
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Fri
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|Fri
|Bob
|2
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|Fri
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC