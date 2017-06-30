'We were hurt a bit, and horrified': Filipino resident in Neepawa reacts to racist graffiti
The welcome sign in Neepawa, Man., was painted with a racial slur, blurred by CBC News, over the long weekend. A Neepawa, Man., woman originally from the Philippines said she was surprised and sad to see racist graffiti targeting Asian people scrawled across the town's welcome sign on the highway over the long weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|2 hr
|WHITE DOPER KID
|11
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|2 hr
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|12 hr
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|12 hr
|Old Black Betty W...
|8
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Mon
|the answer
|7
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Mon
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|Sun
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC