'We were hurt a bit, and horrified': Filipino resident in Neepawa reacts to racist graffiti

The welcome sign in Neepawa, Man., was painted with a racial slur, blurred by CBC News, over the long weekend. A Neepawa, Man., woman originally from the Philippines said she was surprised and sad to see racist graffiti targeting Asian people scrawled across the town's welcome sign on the highway over the long weekend.

Manitoba

