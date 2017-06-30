Video of living maple leaf at iconic Winnipeg intersection goes viral
The time-lapse video of thousands of red-shirted Winnipeggers coming together at Portage and Main on Canada Day to form a giant maple leaf has gone viral. "It's really great, and I think the greatest thing about it is, it puts Canada's 150th on the map, it puts Winnipeg on the map," said Winnipeg photographer Dan Harper, who shot the video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|5 hr
|Fred
|3
|Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens
|12 hr
|Teckwin riddack
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|13 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|Wed
|chugs are still pos
|19
|Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves
|Wed
|anonymous poster
|2
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|Jul 4
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Jul 4
|David McCallum Song
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC