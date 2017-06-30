Video of living maple leaf at iconic ...

Video of living maple leaf at iconic Winnipeg intersection goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: CBC News

The time-lapse video of thousands of red-shirted Winnipeggers coming together at Portage and Main on Canada Day to form a giant maple leaf has gone viral. "It's really great, and I think the greatest thing about it is, it puts Canada's 150th on the map, it puts Winnipeg on the map," said Winnipeg photographer Dan Harper, who shot the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 5 hr Fred 3
News Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens 12 hr Teckwin riddack 2
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 13 hr chugs are still pos 8
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... Wed chugs are still pos 19
News Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves Wed anonymous poster 2
News Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal... Jul 4 The Costa Rica Ki... 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Jul 4 David McCallum Song 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC