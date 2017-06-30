The Latest: Cessna plane fell apart in the air in Wisconsin
National Transportation Safety Board Eric Weiss said Monday the debris from the plane crash suggests there was an "in-flight break up." NTSB investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon" shortly before the crash at 3:21 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|5 hr
|chugs are still pos
|10
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|9 hr
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|9 hr
|Old Black Betty W...
|8
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Mon
|the answer
|7
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Mon
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|Sun
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC