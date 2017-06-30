Teen sought in connection with killing in North End Winnipeg
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents identification of suspects younger than 18, but in this case the Winnipeg Police Service obtained a court order to allow publication of a photograph. Beardy, 28, was found on Feb. 6 suffering from multiple injuries inside a duplex on Magnus Avenue, between Powers and Andrews streets, in the city's North End.
