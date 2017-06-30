Suspects charged in Portage la Prairie manhunt
On June 27 police were called to the area for a report of a stolen car, believed to have multiple firearms inside. One man fled on foot, reportedly armed with a long gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|2 hr
|Basil Rathbones B...
|5
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|18
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|4 hr
|Andrew JACKSON
|2
|Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves
|8 hr
|anonymous poster
|2
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|Tue
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Tue
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|Tue
|Old Black Betty W...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC