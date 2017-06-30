Suspect shot by police in Portage la ...

Suspect shot by police in Portage la Prairie faces 22 charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Const. Sean O'Keefe of the RCMP conducts a media briefing in Portage la Prairie, Man., after a suspect was apprehended following an hours-long search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves 27 min VAPING KILLS TOO 1
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 3 hr The Piano Tuner 3
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 5 hr Diarhhea Dicks Ou... 15
News Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal... 20 hr The Costa Rica Ki... 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Tue David McCallum Song 1
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... Tue Old Black Betty W... 8
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... Mon the answer 7
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC