Small airplane fell apart in the air ...

Small airplane fell apart in the air in Wisconsin, killing 6

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A small airplane that went down in northern Wisconsin fell apart in the air, killing the six people onboard, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The Cessna 421 that crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday left from Waukegan, Illinois, and was flying to Winnipeg in the Canadian province of Manitoba, NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 2 hr chugs are still pos 10
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... 6 hr David McCallum Song 1
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... 6 hr Old Black Betty W... 8
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 21 hr the answer 7
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... Mon Melvin Straight A... 1
News Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed Sun LURCHs PEONs 3
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC