Possible road rage leads to stabbing in West End

Winnipeg police charged four suspects after two people were stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in rush-hour traffic on Tuesday. A fight broke out in the area of Portage Avenue and Maryland Street at around 5 p.m., police said.

Manitoba

