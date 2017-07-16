Manitoba's Richert and Lawes Victorious in Slingshot Racing Cup
Olympic Gold Medalist, Kaitlyn Lawes, was riding shotgun as David Richert crossed the line to win Round 3 of the Slingshot Racing Cup in stunning fashion at Gimli Motorsport Park yesterday. After some morning rain showers, participants took to a drying track in Gimli, Manitoba, to begin Rounds 3 & 4 of the Slingshot Racing Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|7
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|6
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|5
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|2 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|12 hr
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC