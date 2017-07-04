Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes.
Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, speaks to reporters about a legal challenge launched by the province's public-sector unions in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, are asking the Court of Queen's Bench to strike down a law that imposes wage freezes on their members.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, said the government's plan undermines collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 20 hrs ago
i DON'T GIVE twoshirts ABOUT THE cONSTITUTION !
PEONS Aughta Know their PLACE !!
MINIMUM WAGE is Too Much for Dedicated Nurses !
