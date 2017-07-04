Manitoba public-sector unions launch ...

Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes

There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes. In it, 680News reports that:

Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, speaks to reporters about a legal challenge launched by the province's public-sector unions in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, are asking the Court of Queen's Bench to strike down a law that imposes wage freezes on their members.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, said the government's plan undermines collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
The Costa Rica Kid - mb

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes

http://www.680news.com/2017/07/04/manitoba-pu...

i DON'T GIVE twoshirts ABOUT THE cONSTITUTION !
PEONS Aughta Know their PLACE !!

MINIMUM WAGE is Too Much for Dedicated Nurses !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves 27 min VAPING KILLS TOO 1
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 3 hr The Piano Tuner 3
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 5 hr Diarhhea Dicks Ou... 15
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Tue David McCallum Song 1
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... Tue Old Black Betty W... 8
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... Mon the answer 7
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... Mon Melvin Straight A... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC