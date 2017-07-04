There are on the 680News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Manitoba public-sector unions launch court challenge over wage freezes. In it, 680News reports that:

Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, speaks to reporters about a legal challenge launched by the province's public-sector unions in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, are asking the Court of Queen's Bench to strike down a law that imposes wage freezes on their members.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, said the government's plan undermines collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional.

