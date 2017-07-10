Man charged after 12-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted 5 years ago
Brandon police say a girl reported that she was sexually assaulted five years ago, when she was 7. A man has been arrested after a girl told police she was sexually assaulted in Brandon, Man., when she was seven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX !
|Tue
|The NDP PC Hydro ...
|3
|ASH-CANS MUM on CHURCHILL !
|Tue
|DUMP the ASH-CANS
|1
|Power outage hits nearly 900 customers in Winnipeg
|Tue
|NO HYDRO EXPRESS
|5
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|Jul 8
|Copyandpaste
|10
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|Jul 8
|the answer
|18
|Downtown dog park bounds ahead despite howls of...
|Jul 8
|David
|5
|Potential Bse Case in Alberta (Jul '06)
|Jul 8
|Hammer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC