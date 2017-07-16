Living wage higher in Brandon than Wi...

Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a SReport

It costs more to live in Brandon than Winnipeg, according to a recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, which measures how much money a family of four must make to live comfortably in a Manitoba community. The CCPA report, entitled "A Family Living Wage for Manitoba 2016-17 Update," suggests the most recent living wage for a family of four , is $14.54 per hour in Winnipeg, $14.55 in Brandon, and $15.28 in Thompson.

