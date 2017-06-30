'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebrates start of Freedom Road construction
The Shoal Lake community was cut off from the mainland by the creation of Winnipeg's aqueduct, creating an artificial island. A new road, dubbed Freedom Road, will connect it to the Trans-Canada Highway.
