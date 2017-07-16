Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - no, for real this time

After almost a decade of warnings that never came to pass, it appears as though the Bank of Canada is ramping up to hike its benchmark interest rate - possibly as soon as next week. On July 12, Canada's central bank will announce its latest decision on where to place its trend-setting interest rate, which has an impact on the rates that Canadian borrowers and savers get for their bank accounts, mortgages and other products.

