Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - no, for real this time
After almost a decade of warnings that never came to pass, it appears as though the Bank of Canada is ramping up to hike its benchmark interest rate - possibly as soon as next week. On July 12, Canada's central bank will announce its latest decision on where to place its trend-setting interest rate, which has an impact on the rates that Canadian borrowers and savers get for their bank accounts, mortgages and other products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|3 hr
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|4 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|11 hr
|Black-Eyed Pees -...
|4
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|14 hr
|King of Kapyon
|1
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|Jun 30
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC