Flooding in Pembina Highway underpass slows traffic in Winnipeg
The area has been under construction since spring in an effort to widen Pembina Highway at the underpass from five to six lanes and improve drainage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX !
|Tue
|The NDP PC Hydro ...
|3
|ASH-CANS MUM on CHURCHILL !
|Tue
|DUMP the ASH-CANS
|1
|Power outage hits nearly 900 customers in Winnipeg
|Tue
|NO HYDRO EXPRESS
|5
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|Jul 8
|Copyandpaste
|10
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|Jul 8
|the answer
|18
|Downtown dog park bounds ahead despite howls of...
|Jul 8
|David
|5
|Potential Bse Case in Alberta (Jul '06)
|Jul 8
|Hammer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC