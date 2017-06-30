Downtown dog park bounds ahead despit...

Downtown dog park bounds ahead despite howls of protest right next door

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CBC News

Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 8 hr Fred 3
News Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens 15 hr Teckwin riddack 2
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 16 hr chugs are still pos 8
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... Wed chugs are still pos 19
News Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves Wed anonymous poster 2
News Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal... Jul 4 The Costa Rica Ki... 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Jul 4 David McCallum Song 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC