Downtown dog park bounds ahead despite howls of protest right next door
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|8 hr
|Fred
|3
|Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens
|15 hr
|Teckwin riddack
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|16 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|Wed
|chugs are still pos
|19
|Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves
|Wed
|anonymous poster
|2
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|Jul 4
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Jul 4
|David McCallum Song
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC