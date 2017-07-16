Design on Display

Design on Display

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Galveston, TX, Fire Department's Station 4 features "blow-away bays" where only the apparatus are stored on ground level. The elevated upper level keeps the living and working areas in a safe location, and an enclosed structure is designed to protect the emergency generator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed 35 min LURCHs PEONs 3
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 1 hr Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 8 hr Black-Eyed Pees -... 4
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... 11 hr King of Kapyon 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... Jun 30 Jonny Two Shirts 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC