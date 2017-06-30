'Dangerous thunderstorms' could bring hail, tornado to southeast Manitoba
Stormy weather rolled through southern Manitoba on Tuesday morning but more intense storms are expected to arrive in the later afternoon and evening. Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging hail, according to Environment Canada.
