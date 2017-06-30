Correction: Small Airplane Crash story

Correction: Small Airplane Crash story

In a story July 3 about a plane crash in northern Wisconsin that killed six people, The Associated Press erroneously reported an expert's listing of factors that can contribute to a small plane falling apart in the air. The story should have said that Don Knutson, who was not speaking specifically about the crash, explained that icing conditions, not extremely cold air, can cause a loss of flight control through buildup of ice on aerodynamic surfaces.

