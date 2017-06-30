Correction: Small Airplane Crash story
In a story July 3 about a plane crash in northern Wisconsin that killed six people, The Associated Press erroneously reported an expert's listing of factors that can contribute to a small plane falling apart in the air. The story should have said that Don Knutson, who was not speaking specifically about the crash, explained that icing conditions, not extremely cold air, can cause a loss of flight control through buildup of ice on aerodynamic surfaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens
|3 hr
|Teckwin riddack
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|4 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|19 hr
|chugs are still pos
|19
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|23 hr
|Andrew JACKSON
|2
|Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves
|Wed
|anonymous poster
|2
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|Tue
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Tue
|David McCallum Song
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC