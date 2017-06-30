Charges pending after Canada Day cras...

Charges pending after Canada Day crash sends 3 to hospital

CBC News

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, East St. Paul and Selkirk RCMP were called to the scene of a crash at Highway 8 and Highway 230. A 79-year-old woman is facing charges after a collision that sent three people to hospital on Canada Day.

