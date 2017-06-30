Canada's beaver problem

Canada's beaver problem

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MacLeans

Not expecting to get chased by a beaver that he claims had aerial capabilities, Donnie Springer once set out to hunt a moose. He drove a three-wheel dirt bike in front of his father-in-law, around Devil's Lake, Man., but soon realized his father-in-law was missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise 59 min Fred 3
News Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens 7 hr Teckwin riddack 2
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 9 hr chugs are still pos 8
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 23 hr chugs are still pos 19
News Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves Wed anonymous poster 2
News Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal... Jul 4 The Costa Rica Ki... 1
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... Jul 4 David McCallum Song 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC