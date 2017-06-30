Canada's beaver problem
Not expecting to get chased by a beaver that he claims had aerial capabilities, Donnie Springer once set out to hunt a moose. He drove a three-wheel dirt bike in front of his father-in-law, around Devil's Lake, Man., but soon realized his father-in-law was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiere-grise
|59 min
|Fred
|3
|Winnipeg Stadium Station officially opens
|7 hr
|Teckwin riddack
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|9 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|23 hr
|chugs are still pos
|19
|Winnipeg vape shops targeted by thieves
|Wed
|anonymous poster
|2
|Manitoba public-sector unions launch court chal...
|Jul 4
|The Costa Rica Ki...
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Jul 4
|David McCallum Song
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC