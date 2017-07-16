Canada Day festivities in Brandon dra...

Canada Day festivities in Brandon draw diverse crowd

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Fireworks explode high above Brandon as part of the city's celebration of Canada Day on Saturday. The fireworks display started at 11 p.m. in front of a large turnout in the city's north end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 1 hr justins beaver 7
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 1 hr justins beaver 6
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... 1 hr justins beaver 5
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... 2 hr Melvin Straight A... 1
News Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed 12 hr LURCHs PEONs 3
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC