Canada Day festivities in Brandon draw diverse crowd
Fireworks explode high above Brandon as part of the city's celebration of Canada Day on Saturday. The fireworks display started at 11 p.m. in front of a large turnout in the city's north end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|7
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|6
|Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during...
|1 hr
|justins beaver
|5
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|2 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|12 hr
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC