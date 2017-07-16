Bunny boom wreaks garden havoc in Win...

Bunny boom wreaks garden havoc in Winnipeg

37 min ago Read more: CBC News

One Winnipeg gardener says the rabbit population in her neighbourhood is 'booming out of control.' Winnipeg's urban cottontail rabbit population appears to be on the rise, and some locals are desperately trying to protect their yards from the adorable scourge.

Manitoba

