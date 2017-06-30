Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70

One of the giants of the Canadian - and especially the Winnipeg - music industry Bruce Rathbone passed away this weekend at age 70. At a time when the big names in music always seemed to skip Winnipeg, it was Rathbone with his partner Sam Katz and their employees Gilles Paquin and Kevin Donnelly who convinced the biggest names in the industry to come to town. "I'm just very sad to hear of his passing," said his former partner in Nite Out Entertainment, Sam Katz.

Money Talks - TalentWalks

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
PAQUIN ?!
Father of Anna the Actress ?

Another Rich Kid " Discovered " on The Piano !.. Such Talent !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ffff

Canada

#2 8 hrs ago
This isn't even about a Paquin David you not.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Piano Tuner

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 8 hrs ago
Money Talks - TalentWalks wrote:
PAQUIN ?!
Father of Anna the Actress ?
Another Rich Kid " Discovered " on The Piano !.. Such Talent !
And here We thought She Really WAS a " Discovery "
And Buying In was NOT an Issue !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

