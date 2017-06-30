There are on the My Manitoba.com story from 19 hrs ago, titled Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

One of the giants of the Canadian - and especially the Winnipeg - music industry Bruce Rathbone passed away this weekend at age 70. At a time when the big names in music always seemed to skip Winnipeg, it was Rathbone with his partner Sam Katz and their employees Gilles Paquin and Kevin Donnelly who convinced the biggest names in the industry to come to town. "I'm just very sad to hear of his passing," said his former partner in Nite Out Entertainment, Sam Katz.

