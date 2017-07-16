Best Buy offers PST refund on Netflix...

Best Buy offers PST refund on Netflix gift cards sold in Manitoba, B.C., Saskatchewan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Best Buy apologized for charging tax on Netflix gift cards after a CBC News investigation revealed the error. Best Buy customers hoping to give the gift of Netflix are paying more than they should - eight per cent more - in the form of provincial sales tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... 1 hr David McCallum Song 1
News Seven stabbings reported across Winnipeg during... 2 hr Old Black Betty W... 8
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 16 hr the answer 7
News 'It's everything for us': Shoal Lake 40 celebra... 19 hr justins beaver 7
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... 20 hr Melvin Straight A... 1
News Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed Sun LURCHs PEONs 3
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC