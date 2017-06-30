7 stabbings investigated after Canada Day parties
Canada Day was busy for Winnipeg police, who are investigating several incidents, including 7 people being stabbed. It began at 7:30 p.m., when police learned that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed near the skate park at The Forks.
