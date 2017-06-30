5th arrest made in Father's Day shooting death of dad
Police have made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a father whose dying moments were broadcast live on Facebook. Leon Edward Patchinose, 29, was arrested in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the murder of William Sumner.
