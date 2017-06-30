5th arrest made in Father's Day shoot...

5th arrest made in Father's Day shooting death of dad

Read more: CBC News

Police have made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a father whose dying moments were broadcast live on Facebook. Leon Edward Patchinose, 29, was arrested in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the murder of William Sumner.

Manitoba

