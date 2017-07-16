$1.2 Million for Habitat
There are 1 comment on the My Manitoba.com story from Yesterday, titled $1.2 Million for Habitat. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
To celebrate Canada 150, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing $1.2 million to help more Manitobans become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project. Minister Scott Fielding and Doug Eyolfson, member of Parliament for Charleswood-St.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Yesterday
What a Great Way to Shmooze with an Ex-President !
And ..
$1'2 Million is PEANUTS ! 888
** For Conservatives .. Jimmy Carter was a Peanut Farmer ! now laugh !
