Woman dies in house fire, man leaps from window to escape
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition in hospital after a house fire in northern Manitoba. Emergency crews were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the home on Fifth Avenue in the city of Flin Flon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resurrecting the Downtown Winnipeg Bay Store
|3 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t...
|4 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|17
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|14 hr
|Gayvid cookoo
|7
|AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017
|22 hr
|Sabrina Koehn Bin...
|10
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Sat
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Jun 8
|Cookoo coutu
|7
|Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p...
|Jun 8
|Greg Selinger - L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC