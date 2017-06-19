Winnipeg police charge man after fata...

Winnipeg police charge man after fatal shooting, pointing gun at driver

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder and a number of other firearms charges after a fatal shooting, according to police. Sunday at 6:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Manitoba

