Winnipeg police charge man after fatal shooting, pointing gun at driver
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder and a number of other firearms charges after a fatal shooting, according to police. Sunday at 6:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|10 hr
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Fri
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Jun 21
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 21
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC