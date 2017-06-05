Winnipeg playing 'catch up' in cyclin...

Winnipeg playing 'catch up' in cycling infrastructure, mayor says

Read more: CBC News

Winnipeg has been criticized for not having enough cycling lanes, and Mayor Brian Bowman agrees, saying the city is trying to improve that. "There's no doubt that, as a city, we are playing catch up with regards to our active transportation infrastructure," he said.

Manitoba

