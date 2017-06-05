Winnipeg playing 'catch up' in cycling infrastructure, mayor says
Winnipeg has been criticized for not having enough cycling lanes, and Mayor Brian Bowman agrees, saying the city is trying to improve that. "There's no doubt that, as a city, we are playing catch up with regards to our active transportation infrastructure," he said.
